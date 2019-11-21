e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

₹10-lakh relief for kin of Dera Bassi farmer killed in road accident

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) has directed the driver, owner and insurer of a car to pay ₹10.2 lakh with 7.5% interest to the kin of a Dera Bassi farmer killed in accident in April 2018.

The accident claims tribunal presided over by Vivek Puri, while disposing of the petition filed by three children of victim Pritam Singh, 60, said the claim was to be paid ‘jointly and severally’ by driver Lalit Sharma of Haryana’s Bhiwani, owner Dinesh Kumar of Charkhi Dadri and insurer National Insurance Company.

The tribunal said if the compensation amount was not paid within two months, then the amount would be paid with 9% interest to the children of whom, two are specially abled.

The claim was filed on the account of death of farmer Pritam Singh in a road accident on April 12, 2018, near Truck Union at Dera Bassi.

The accident took place when Pritam, along with his son Surmukh Singh, was coming back after paying obeisance at a shrine opposite the Truck Union.

Injured Pritam was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, owner and insurance company had denied any accident taking place.

tags
top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News