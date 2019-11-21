₹10-lakh relief for kin of Dera Bassi farmer killed in road accident

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:43 IST

The motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) has directed the driver, owner and insurer of a car to pay ₹10.2 lakh with 7.5% interest to the kin of a Dera Bassi farmer killed in accident in April 2018.

The accident claims tribunal presided over by Vivek Puri, while disposing of the petition filed by three children of victim Pritam Singh, 60, said the claim was to be paid ‘jointly and severally’ by driver Lalit Sharma of Haryana’s Bhiwani, owner Dinesh Kumar of Charkhi Dadri and insurer National Insurance Company.

The tribunal said if the compensation amount was not paid within two months, then the amount would be paid with 9% interest to the children of whom, two are specially abled.

The claim was filed on the account of death of farmer Pritam Singh in a road accident on April 12, 2018, near Truck Union at Dera Bassi.

The accident took place when Pritam, along with his son Surmukh Singh, was coming back after paying obeisance at a shrine opposite the Truck Union.

Injured Pritam was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, owner and insurance company had denied any accident taking place.