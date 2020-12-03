e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 137 fresh Covid cases, 1 death logged in district

137 fresh Covid cases, 1 death logged in district

The district recorded over a hundred cases for the second consecutive day

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

The district recorded over a hundred cases for the second consecutive day. With 137 new cases, Ludhiana’s cumulative tally reached 23,079 on Wednesday.

A 70-year-old patient from Mayapuri, Tibba Road, succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 907.

The district's active cases stand at 937, while 21,232 have recovered from the disease.

As residents continue to cock a snook at social distancing norms, the positive cases in the district are at an all time high.

After a whopping 160 cases were reported on October 6, there was a steady decline in infections, with cases crossing the 100-mark eight times in the last two months.

