14-yr-old killed in celebratory firing in Chandigarh village, Radaur MLAs aide held

A 14-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing during a pre-wedding function in Nachron village of Yamunanagar district on Friday night.

The boy has been identified as Arjun Kumar, a daily wager’s son.

Police have arrested Sazid Khan, a resident of the village and an aide of BJP MLA Sham Singh Rana, for opening fire. The owner of the weapon, identified as Rajesh Kumar, also a resident of the village, has been arrested under the Arms Act.

Police officials say that preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident. After firing two rounds in the air, there was some snag in the pistol. Sazid started inspecting the pistol but it suddenly went off and a buller hit Arjun, who was standing nearby.

The teen was taken to a government hospital in Radaur, where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over the family members after post-mortem.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Jathlana police station in-charge Ramesh Chand said, “We have arrested Sazid. He had fled the spot soon after the incident. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.”

The cop added that they have also booked Rajesh Kumar, the owner of the weapon, under the Arms Act. The station house officer (SHO) said there were no past criminal records of the accused.

Notably, the Haryana government had banned carrying of arms at wedding functions, following the death of an orchestra dancer in celebratory firing at a marriage event in Bathinda district of Punjab in 2016.

NOT THE FIRST CASE

Strap: Haryana government had banned carrying of arms at wedding functions, following the death of an orchestra dancer in celebratory firing at a marriage event in Bathinda district of Punjab in 2016

December 21, 2018: A man was injured in celebratory firing during a wedding reception in Chaubara village of Fatehabad district

December 30, 2017: A 36-year-old NRI bridegroom, Vikram Vohra, was killed in a celebratory firing at Guhla of Kaithal district.

May 8, 2017: Seven persons were injured in celebratory firing in Jind.

March 18, 2017: 12-year-old boy, three others suffer splinter injuries after a man fired shots during ghurchari in Jhajjar’s Soldha village.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 14:13 IST