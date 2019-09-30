e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

140 addicts test positive for Hepatitis C: Patiala health dept

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:29 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The state government is providing free treatment under the Mukh Mantri Punjab Hepatitis C Relief Fund since June 6, 2016.
The state government is providing free treatment under the Mukh Mantri Punjab Hepatitis C Relief Fund since June 6, 2016.(HT FILE)
         

The Patiala health department conducted a screening of 3,000 addicts at the outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics and de-addiction centres,where as many as 140 were found to be Hepatitis C positive, an official of the health department said.

The state government is conducting a study in 11 districts to find the number of addicts affected by Hepatitis C in association with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and the AIDS Control Society of Punjab.

The objective of the study is to help the government assess if a new policy and special measures need to be implemented to treat addicts affected by the disease. The state government has been providing free treatment under the Mukh Mantri Punjab Hepatitis C Relief Fund since June 6, 2016.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne disease that is caused by infected blood transfusion, sharing infected syringes, sharing razor and tooth brushes, unprotected sex; tattoos and piercing using infected needle, and carried from infected mother to child, an official said.

Confirming the numbers, Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “We have tested every addict at the OOAT clinics and de-addiction centres. We are providing them free treatment at government hospitals.”

State programme officer for National Viral Hepatitis Control programme Gagan Grover said, “We have started a study in 11 districts of state to find out the number of addicts suffering from Hepatitis C and other details about them so that new policies for their treatments can be formed.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:29 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News