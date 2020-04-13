e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old varsity mess worker with Covid symptoms dies in Jalandhar

17-year-old varsity mess worker with Covid symptoms dies in Jalandhar

The youth was admitted to a private hospital with acute respiratory problem, cough and fever

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 17-year-old suspected patient of coronavirus died in Jalandhar on Monday after he was admitted to a private hospital with acute respiratory problem, cough and fever.

The teenaged youth, who worked in the hostel mess of a private university in Phagwara, was first brought to Johal Hospital, Jalandhar, in the morning but was referred to the civil hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Dr BS Johal said the patient died on the way to the civil hospital. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh, said an administration official.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the victim was suffering from jaundice and fever for the last few days and his samples have been taken for testing to ascertain the actual cause of his death.

Jalandhar civil surgeon Gurinder Kaur said the test reports will verify whether he died from Covid-19.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old student of the university was found positive for the virus. She is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Kapurthala civil hospital.

