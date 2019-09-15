18-month-old boy killed as SUV hits parked auto in Zirakpur

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:09 IST

An 18-month-old child was killed in a collision between an SUV and a parked auto-rickshaw at Zirakpur on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Sonu, whose father, Vinod Kumar of Shivalik Vihar in Zirakpur, operates the auto.

According to police, Vinod had parked his three-wheeler on the roadside and handed over a packet of chips to his two children — Sonu and his three-year-old elder sibling — while going to buy some items from a shop.

The children were sitting in the auto, when a speeding SUV with a Mohali registration number entered the Patiala road from a link road and hit it.

Upon collision, the 18-month-old fell out of the auto-rickshaw and sustained fatal injuries. The SUV driver, identified as Gurtej Singh of Green Enclave, Lohgarh, rushed the child to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. However, Sonu died while undergoing treatment.

Gurtej has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Zirakpur police station.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 00:07 IST