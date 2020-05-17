e-paper
19-yr-old girl held for murder bid on 9-yr-old in Chandigarh village

The victim is in an intensive care unit in PGIMER

chandigarh Updated: May 17, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly attacking a minor girl who was playing outside her house in Mauli Jagran, the police said.

As per police, the mother of the nine-year-old victim said she was informed by a neighbour that her daughter lay unconscious outside the house. Upon checking her, the mother found scratches on the girl’s face and chest.

“The critically injured girl was rushed to Manimajra civil hospital. She was referred to PGIMER where she is in an intensive care unit,” said a police official, privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.

Following a complaint, the Mauli Jagran police tracked the accused Laxmi, who was arrested. Police and trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack and have registered a case against her under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

