Home / Chandigarh / 2 masked men steal silver worth ₹5 lakh from Chandigarh temple

2 masked men steal silver worth ₹5 lakh from Chandigarh temple

chandigarh Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police investigating the theft at the temple in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
Thieves decamped with silver articles worth more than ₹5 lakh from Shakambari Devi temple located in Sector 43-A in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows two masked men entering the
temple premises at 1:35 am and leaving at 2:15 am.

Temple priest Rajesh Shukla said he had left for his house after closing the temple around 10pm.

Shankar, a helper working at the temple, was the first to enter the temple in the morning and noticed the iron grills on the
first floor had been broken and silver ornaments of the idols missing. Subsequently, Shukla checked the temple and informed the temple committee members and called up the police after 5am.

Based on a complaint by Shukla, a case was registered at the Sector 43 police post under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house trespass) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

Police are sifting through the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in areas nearby to ascertain the identity of the accused.

