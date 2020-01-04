200 computer teachers await November, December salaries

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:32 IST

Even as the new academic year has begun, 200 computer teachers, senior and junior instructors, along with 87 counsellors, and 32 data-entry operators, still await the last-year salaries for November and December.

The salary for October was credited to their accounts on December 23.

This is not the first time that there has been a delay in payment of salaries–that of September was credited on October 25.

As per the provisions of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, wages should be paid before the seventh day of a month where the number of workers is less than 1,000 and tenth day otherwise.

The UT education department cites the change in tendering process as a reason for delay.

The computer teachers, counsellors and data-entry operators working in government schools are outsourced through the information technology department–Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC).

However, the contract with the SPIC has now ended and these teachers will now be hired through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The senior teachers get a salary of around ₹35,000 per month, junior teachers get around ₹29,000 and data-entry operators are paid around ₹20,000 per month.

‘FRESH RECRUITMENT CAN LEAD TO JOB LOSS’

Initiating a fresh recruitment process through a new service provider can also lead to losses in jobs, said an official in the education department who did not wish to be named.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, UT district education officer (DEO) Alka Mehta said, “The contract of data-entry operators and clerical staff is being renewed. They are being hired via GeM. We have processed the file.”

“Regarding the junior and senior computer teachers, we have got approval till March 31 to continue the contract with the SPIC,” she added.