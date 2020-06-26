2015 police firing: Citing judge’s family ties with Badals, SIT pleads not to assign cases to him

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:26 IST

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 episodes involving firing on the Bargari sacrilege protesters in Faridkot has requested the district and sessions judge not to hand over any related case to chief judicial magistrate Harvinder Singh Sindhia in future, claiming that he has close family relationship with the Badals.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a SIT member, on Friday submitted an application to the district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi stating that the Punjab government has set up teams to investigate cases of sacrilege and police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

“All these cases are under investigation and at least two chargesheets have been filed in court along with two supplementary challans. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal have been examined during the probe and have been arrayed as accused in some cases. All these cases are neither mutually exclusive nor completely similar but inter-related in nature and scope,” the IGP said in the application.

Claimed close Sindhia’s family link with the Badals, he added, “The independence and impartiality of judicial institutions is one of the paramount elements of basic structures of the Constitution. Therefore, it is requested not to entrust any case or part of the case at any stage to Sindhia in the larger interest of justice,” he added.

The district and sessions judge has asked Sindhia to file his comment on the contents of the application by June 29.

Sindhia is the son-in-law of Parkash Singh Badal’s close confidant, who is working for him for a long time, it is learnt. Sindhia was appointed as the duty magistrate for the hearings from June 21 to June 26. During this period, three accused arrested in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases were presented before him for the proceedings.