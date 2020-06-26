e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2015 police firing: Citing judge’s family ties with Badals, SIT pleads not to assign cases to him

2015 police firing: Citing judge’s family ties with Badals, SIT pleads not to assign cases to him

IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an SIT member, on Friday submitted an application to the district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi stating that the Punjab government has set up teams to investigate cases of sacrilege and police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:26 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 episodes involving firing on the Bargari sacrilege protesters in Faridkot has requested the district and sessions judge not to hand over any related case to chief judicial magistrate Harvinder Singh Sindhia in future, claiming that he has close family relationship with the Badals.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a SIT member, on Friday submitted an application to the district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi stating that the Punjab government has set up teams to investigate cases of sacrilege and police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

“All these cases are under investigation and at least two chargesheets have been filed in court along with two supplementary challans. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal have been examined during the probe and have been arrayed as accused in some cases. All these cases are neither mutually exclusive nor completely similar but inter-related in nature and scope,” the IGP said in the application.

Claimed close Sindhia’s family link with the Badals, he added, “The independence and impartiality of judicial institutions is one of the paramount elements of basic structures of the Constitution. Therefore, it is requested not to entrust any case or part of the case at any stage to Sindhia in the larger interest of justice,” he added.

The district and sessions judge has asked Sindhia to file his comment on the contents of the application by June 29.

Sindhia is the son-in-law of Parkash Singh Badal’s close confidant, who is working for him for a long time, it is learnt. Sindhia was appointed as the duty magistrate for the hearings from June 21 to June 26. During this period, three accused arrested in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases were presented before him for the proceedings.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt increases domestic flight operation capacity to 45%
Govt increases domestic flight operation capacity to 45%
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In