22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:11 IST

A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his nephew after he rebuked the accused for fraternising with miscreants at Lalu Ghuman village, 10 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night.

Soon after shooting his uncle Sukhdev Singh, the 22-year-old accused Judgevir Singh shot himself. He is being treated at a private hospital in Tarn Taran and his condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place at around 2 am when the victim Sukhdev and other family members were asleep, police said.

Judgevir entered the victim’s house by scaling a wall and opened fire at Sukhdev, who was sleeping in the courtyard, with a pistol. The bullets hit him in the chest. The victim then went on to the roof and shot himself in the stomach, village sarpanch Dilbagh Singh said.

“A few days ago, Sukhdev had rebuked his nephew for spending time with known miscreants. Sukhdev had also taunted Judgevir for becoming a gangster,” the sarpanch said.

Sukhdev’s wife, son, wife, daughter and son-in-law were in the house when the incident took place.

“My family members and I rushed the two of them to the hospital where Sukhdev was declared brought dead. As Judgevir’s condition was critical, doctors referred him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the sarpanch said.

Sukhdev, a farmer, is survived by his 20-year-old son, wife, two married daughters and a father. Judgevir’s father is a truck driver. He is the victim’s older brother.

Station house officer (SHO) of Chabhal police station Harinder Singh said a case had been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).