27 farmers held for burning stubble in Sangrur

Thori added teams had been visiting all nine sub-divisions of Sangrur and those still continuing to burn stubble were being booked.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police arrested 27 farmers for burning stubble on Tuesday; 17 First Information Reports (FIRs) were also registered. Giving consolidated figures, deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said 200 FIRs had been registered so far under Section 188 (defying orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC; 142 have been arrested.

Thori added teams had been visiting all nine sub-divisions of Sangrur and those still continuing to burn stubble were being booked.

“Following SC orders, our teams are on job and taking action against offenders. Farmers are also being motivated to shun the practice,” the DC added.

