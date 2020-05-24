e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 27-yr-old in police custody, 18 others test positive in Punjab

27-yr-old in police custody, 18 others test positive in Punjab

Also among the infected is an Amritsar-based doctor who returned from Afghanistan three days ago

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Nineteen more persons, including a 27-year-old youth arrested on charges of attempt to murder and an Afghanistan-returned doctor, tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the state’s tally of those infected by the disease so far to 2,154.

The doctor and the 27-year-old accused were among five persons found infected in Amritsar. “The doctor, a resident of Majitha Road in Amritsar, reached the city three days ago and was quarantined in a local hotel,” civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

“The 27-year-old was arrested on May 22 and his swab samples were taken the next day. We are identifying the police personnel who came in contact with him. The cops will be home-quarantined and their samples will be taken. We have requested the health department to conduct his repeat test,” said police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Three others tested positive are a 40-year-old man from Rani Ka Bagh, a woman who had returned to the city from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and is a close contact of a Covid-19 patient. The total number of cases in the district has reached 327, including 6 deaths.

7 NEW CASES IN PATHANKOT

Seven fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Pathankot district on Sunday. A resident of Lamini, who had gone to his in-laws’ house in Amritsar, was taken to hospital after he had flu-like symptoms. He is under treatment in Amritsar.

Six family members of a fast-food corner owner found infected on Friday also tested positive.

The district has reported 39 cases, including two deaths.

FOUR MORE INFECTED IN HOSHIARPUR DIST

In Hoshiarpur, four more contacts of a Jalalpur resident, who recently died due to Covid-19 in a Jalandhar hospital, tested positive for the virus. One of them is an 81-year-old woman. Five contacts of the deceased had tested positive three days ago. At present, there are 14 active cases in the district.

Also, Gurdaspur district reported two fresh cases. The patients, aged 31 and 34, are residents of Batala. Both worked in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and returned home five days ago. The health department is taking samples of their family members and those others who came in their contact during their stay in Batala. A total of 135 cases, including 10 active, have been reported in the district.

Besides, a 25-year-old truck driver of Machiwada village in Ferozepur district was tested positive for the disease on Sunday. His sample was taken in Jammu on May 18 and his location was traced to Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

The Ferozepur administration officials informed their counterparts in Vadodara who isolated the 25-year-old in a local hospital. The youth visited his village on May 19.

MANSA HAS NO ACTIVE CASES

There is no active Covid-19 case in Mansa district as two patients were discharged from the civil hospital on Sunday. Civil surgeon Dr Lal Chand Thakral said 33 persons have been found positive in the district so far.

(Inputs from Ferozepur, Bathinda, Gurdaspur)

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In