Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

2kg heroin seized across barbed fence in Ajnala

Four pouches of heroin weighing 500gm each were found in the packet, an official said.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:27 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 2 kg heroin from a field across the barbed fence at the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.

An official said the contraband was seized by the troops of the BSF’s 88-battalion at Dhariwal village after some farmers working in their fields noticed something suspicious.

As per information, the farmers found a packet after they noticed flattened paddy crop at a point. They then informed the BSF personnel.

Four pouches of heroin weighing 500gm each were found in the packet, he added.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:27 IST

