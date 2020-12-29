e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / 2nd FIR against Raveena, Farah, Bharti for hurting religious sentiments

2nd FIR against Raveena, Farah, Bharti for hurting religious sentiments

The complainant alleged that the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt due to their misconduct during a TV show

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A second first information report (FIR) has been registered within a week in Punjab against actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, police said on Sunday.

Ferozepur police booked the celebrities on Saturday evening under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by Vijay Goria, a resident of Kamboj Nagar in Ferozepur.

The complainant alleged that the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt due to their misconduct during a TV show.

On Wednesday, Amritsar police had booked Raveena, Farah and Bharti on the same charge. “We have registered a case against the three and investigations are being held,” Amritsar rural SSP Vikramjeet Duggal had said.

There have been protests at some places in Punjab against the three by Christian outfits. They have also been booked in Beed city of Maharashtra in connection with the show aired on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, Farah apologised. “I respect all religions and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and myself... we do sincerely apologise,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Raveena too tweeted: “I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

