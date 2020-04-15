3 fresh cases take Haryana tally to 185

chandigarh

With three more persons testing positive for Covid-19, the total number of cases in Haryana climbed to 185 on Tuesday.

Senior officials said two of the cases were detected in Faridabad and had Tablighi link. The third patient is a 44-year-old woman from Panchkula, who reportedly has no travel history. As per officials, the woman, a resident of Sector 15, is a post office employee.

District nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said the woman was brought to the hospital on April 11 after she showed flu-like symptoms. “It has been learnt that she and her husband were at their residence during the lockdown and only came out to get essentials. We have also admitted her husband and his samples have been sent for testing,” he added.

However, director general, health services Suraj Bhan Kamboj said they have yet to receive confirmation about the Panchkula case.

41 DISCHARGED SO FAR

The health department bulletin said four more patients were discharged on Tuesday, two each from Gurugram and Sirsa, taking the tally of the cured people to 41. There are now 141 active cases in the state, while Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts have yet to register any case. Among the 22 Haryana districts, the five worst-hit are Nuh with 45 cases, Faridabad with 33, Gurugram (32), Palwal (29) and Ambala (7). Most of the cases are either directly or indirectly related to Tablighi Jamaat.

Currently, 14,780 people are under surveillance, while 6,163 samples have so far been sent for testing of which, 4,591 have been found to be negative and 1,388 reports are awaited.