31.6mm rain cools down Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:46 IST

After 49.9mm rain lashed the city on July 30, an additional 31.6mm of rain recorded during the day on Saturday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with chances of light to moderate rain likely in the coming days.

IMD officials said, “Conditions for rain will be unfavourable from Sunday onwards, but chances of light to moderate rain will continue for the next few days as well. Cloudy weather and winds up to 45 km/h can also be expected.”

Even though the Sector 39 IMD observatory recorded 31.6mm of rain, only trace rainfall was received at the Chandigarh airport.

Maximum temperature in the city went down from 34.4 degrees on Friday to 32 degrees on Saturday. Minimum temperature went down from 27 degrees on Friday to 26.6 degrees on Saturday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 36 degrees, while the minimum temperature will remain between 27 and 28 degrees.