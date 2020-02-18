e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / 31 silos to be built in Punjab soon: Union minister Danve

31 silos to be built in Punjab soon: Union minister Danve

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve on Tuesday said the central government is planning to construct 31 silos in Punjab for scientific storage of foodgrains and prevent any wastage.

Danvem who was in Sangrur to inspect the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and review the public distribution system of foodgrains, said the process for the identification of suitable sites for new silos has been initiated and construction will start soon.

“The silo structures follow a scientific method of storing grains which are kept dry so as to prevent fungal and insect attacks as compared to traditional methods of storage,” he added.

The minister said soon the ‘one-nation, one-ration card’ policy will be implemented in all states, 12 of which have already been divided into clusters.

He added that under this scheme, the beneficiaries of the public distribution system would get their share of rations in any state in which they will be residing.

“The labour, rice millers and other unions have highlighted some issues which would also be addressed on priority basis,” he said.

FCI general manager Arshdeep Singh Thind, Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg, district food and supplies controller Sweety Dewgan were among those present on the occasion. The minister also met the district leadership of BJP.

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News