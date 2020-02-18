31 silos to be built in Punjab soon: Union minister Danve

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:17 IST

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve on Tuesday said the central government is planning to construct 31 silos in Punjab for scientific storage of foodgrains and prevent any wastage.

Danvem who was in Sangrur to inspect the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and review the public distribution system of foodgrains, said the process for the identification of suitable sites for new silos has been initiated and construction will start soon.

“The silo structures follow a scientific method of storing grains which are kept dry so as to prevent fungal and insect attacks as compared to traditional methods of storage,” he added.

The minister said soon the ‘one-nation, one-ration card’ policy will be implemented in all states, 12 of which have already been divided into clusters.

He added that under this scheme, the beneficiaries of the public distribution system would get their share of rations in any state in which they will be residing.

“The labour, rice millers and other unions have highlighted some issues which would also be addressed on priority basis,” he said.

FCI general manager Arshdeep Singh Thind, Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg, district food and supplies controller Sweety Dewgan were among those present on the occasion. The minister also met the district leadership of BJP.