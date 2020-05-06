e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 34 students stranded in Bengaluru to reach Haryana by May 10

34 students stranded in Bengaluru to reach Haryana by May 10

A total of 72 students from UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana were stranded in the military school since the lockdown was imposed

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

In a huge relief, the state government has allowed the movement of two private buses to bring back 34 students of Haryana who were stranded in Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru.

A total of 72 students from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana were stranded in the military school since the lockdown was imposed to contain the novel coronavirus.

Vinod Sangwan, a parent from Kharman village of Jhajjar, said that the authorities were not allowing them to bring their children home.

“We approached many officials and leaders, but to no avail. After that, we requested Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda to help us and he provided the movement pass to two buses. The entire transportation cost will be paid by the parents and the children will be back by May 10”, he said.

“In each bus, two parents will accompany two drivers and conductors,” he added.

Hooda said, “Both the buses were properly sanitised and all the persons who have gone to bring the students underwent a medical check-up.”

