4 IAS officers transferred and posted in Hry

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:37 IST

The Haryana government on Thursday transferred and posted four Indian Administrative Service(IAS) officers with immediate effect.

Bhupinder Singh, director and special secretary, social justice and empowerment and special secretary, finance department, was given the additional charge of director and special secretary, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera was posted as director and special secretary, medical education and research department, while Rajnarayan Kaushik, director and special secretary, medical education and research department, was transferred as secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission.

Mahavir Singh, additional director (administration) and additional secretary, skill development and industrial training department, was transferred as additional deputy commissioner, Kaithal and secretary, Regional Transport Authority(RTA), Kaithal.