4 injured in 4 cases of assault in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:03 IST

At a time when people have remained confined indoors for more than four months because of Covid-19, which could have a telling impact on their behaviour, four cases of assault were filed in the city on July 21, two incidents involving couples.

Four men, Manu Batta, Shivam Batta, Kaku, Sachin, Manish Batta and others were accused of passing objectionable remarks at a woman from Sector 45 on Tuesday and then assaulting her and her husband when they protested.

In her police complaint the woman alleged that Manu Batta and others were drinking and indulging in unruly behaviour when she and her husband reached Surya Hotel in Burail, and made objectionable remarks. The accused fled from the spot after police were informed, but Manu Batta and Sachin were arrested on the basis of footage obtained from CCTV cameras in the area, in which they were seen assaulting the couple.

A woman, believed to be a friend or family member of one accused, was also arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

A case under sections 188, 341, 147, 148, 149, 354, 354-A, 308, 395 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Forcible entry and assault

In another case, Nishu of Sector 29 alleged that he was assaulted and injured by three men on July 20 who forcibly entered his house after he visited a market close by and had an argument with them. Nishu said Suraj Parkash alias Deepu of Sector 29; Sonu Gupta of Abheypur village in Panchkula and Rohit assaulted him and misbehaved with his wife.

Nishu was being treated for injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. A case under sections 188, 323, 354, 452 of IPC was registered in the police station in Industrial Area.

The accused were arrested.

Man attacked with sharp weapon

In another incident on July 19, Arun Kumar of Sector 41 alleged that Vijay Kant and his family who lived in the same locality attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon near his residence.

Kumar was admitted for treatment of injuries at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

A case under sections 323, 341, 506 IPC was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Two injured in Mauli Jagran

Two men were allegedly hurt in a clash between two groups at Mauli Jagran.

Sheesh Pal of Mauli Jagran Complex alleged that two men from the neighbourhood, Rahul and Mahesh, beat him and his brother Nek Ram near their house on July 20.

As an injured Nek Ram was admitted to GMCH-32, Rahul filed another case saying he had been injured after Sheesh Pal, Nek Ram and another man had assaulted him.

He was also admitted to Sector 32.

A case under sections 323, 341, 506, IPC was registered in Mauli Jagran police station.