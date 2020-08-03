43 test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh, count reaches 1,160

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:28 IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 433 with 43 fresh infections being reported in Chandigarh on Monday. The total count has reached 1,160, of which 19 have succumbed so far.

Meanwhile, eight patients have been discharged, taking the number of those cured to 706.

The fresh cases have been reported from across the city, including Sectors 7, 8, 10, 20, 22, 23, 25, 34, 35, 38, 41, 45, 51 and 56 besides Khuda Lahora, Raipur Khurd, Bapu Dham Colony, Burail, Maloya, Kajheri, Manimajra, Ram Darbar, Butrela and Dhanas.

While 27 people are contacts of the previous positive cases, the source of infection in the remaining 16 cases is not known yet.

Four of a family, including a five-month-old boy, from Sector 51 and five members of a Sector-35 family are among those who tested positive. Two residents of Sector 20 who work in an immigration firm, three workplace contacts of a patient from Mohali and two contacts of infected PGIMER employees are also among the fresh cases.

Reports of 75 people are awaited.

ANTIGEN TESTING BEGINS

The UT administration has started antigen testing.

As many as 37 tests were conducted on the first day, of which two turned out to be positive. One of the patients is a Chandigarh resident while the other is from Punjab, said the health department.

During the review meeting, the UT administrator was told that Chandigarh has received 5,500 kits for antigen testing. Dr G Dewan, director health services, said these kits will be utilised for extensive Covid testing, particularly among health officials, police personnel, municipal officials and vendors in the vegetable and grain market.

20 INFECTED, 20 CURED IN MOHALI

While 20 people tested positive for Covid-19, an equal number of patients were discharged after being cured in Mohali district on Monday.

At 13, maximum cases were reported from Kharar subdivision, while five were tested positive from Mohali and two from Dera Bassi subdivision.

With this, the total number of cases reported from the district has reached 959, of which 389 are active. As many as 553 patients have been cured so far while 17 have died.

Of the 20 discharged on Monday, 11 are from Dera Bassi, five from Mohali and two from Kharar.