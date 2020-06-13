5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:39 IST

It’s been five days since Chandigarh Police registered a case of kidnapping after a 17-year-old girl went missing from Kishangarh on June 7, but the investigating officials have no clue about her whereabouts.

In his complaint made on June 8, the girl’s father stated that his daughter had been missing for a day. He told police that he is suspicious of his neighbour, who belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is also missing. The suspect sells soup and boiled eggs on the roadside

An official, privy to the investigation, said on Saturday that the girl’s photograph has been shared with counterparts in Punjab and Haryana and efforts are on to trace her. Police are also trying to trace the mobile phone of the suspect, as he has uploaded some pictures on social media.Family members of the suspect are also being questioned about his whereabouts.

A case has been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.