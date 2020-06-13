e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl

5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl

In his complaint made on June 8, the girl’s father stated that he is suspicious of his neighbour, who belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is also missing

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Photo for representational purpose only.
Photo for representational purpose only.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

It’s been five days since Chandigarh Police registered a case of kidnapping after a 17-year-old girl went missing from Kishangarh on June 7, but the investigating officials have no clue about her whereabouts.

In his complaint made on June 8, the girl’s father stated that his daughter had been missing for a day. He told police that he is suspicious of his neighbour, who belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is also missing. The suspect sells soup and boiled eggs on the roadside

An official, privy to the investigation, said on Saturday that the girl’s photograph has been shared with counterparts in Punjab and Haryana and efforts are on to trace her. Police are also trying to trace the mobile phone of the suspect, as he has uploaded some pictures on social media.Family members of the suspect are also being questioned about his whereabouts.

A case has been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In