5 mobiles recovered from Amritsar jail

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:59 IST

Five mobile phones were recovered from Amritsar central jail during a checking on Friday.

The police registered a case in this connection against four jail inmates and some unidentified persons at Islamabad police station of Amritsar commissionerate.

The four inmates were identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur; Daljit Singh, a resident of Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh and Sahib Singh, both residents of Ajnala.

Assistant jail superintendent Davinder Singh, “Three mobile phones were recovered from Sahib, Daljit and Lovepreet, who were seen sitting together and using their mobile phones in barrack number 5.”

“A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from Jagjit in barrack number 7. Besides, one mobile phone with two SIM cards was recovered from the jail premises and the identity of its owner is not yet ascertained,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act.