e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / 5 mobiles recovered from Amritsar jail

5 mobiles recovered from Amritsar jail

Four inmates and some unidentified persons booked

chandigarh Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Five mobile phones were recovered from Amritsar central jail during a checking on Friday.

The police registered a case in this connection against four jail inmates and some unidentified persons at Islamabad police station of Amritsar commissionerate.

The four inmates were identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur; Daljit Singh, a resident of Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh and Sahib Singh, both residents of Ajnala.

Assistant jail superintendent Davinder Singh, “Three mobile phones were recovered from Sahib, Daljit and Lovepreet, who were seen sitting together and using their mobile phones in barrack number 5.”

“A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from Jagjit in barrack number 7. Besides, one mobile phone with two SIM cards was recovered from the jail premises and the identity of its owner is not yet ascertained,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act.

top news
More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots
The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News