5 more test positive in Haryana, total count climbs to 162

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:59 IST

With five new patients, four of them with Tablighi history, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana climbed to 162 on Friday.

Health officials said while four case were reported from Ambala, one surfaced in Sonepat.

In Ambala, three persons who tested positive hail from Maharashtra and had attended the event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz last month. The fourth patient is a 65-year-old woman relative of Timber Market area resident, who died of the infection at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 1.

He did not have any link with the Tablighi Jamaat and the health department is yet to ascertain how he contracted the virus. One of his relatives had reportedly visited him from Punjab, it has been learnt.

In Sonepat, the new patient is a contact of 58-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member, who tested positive for coronavirus, said Sonepat CMO Dr Adarsh Sharma, adding that he was admitted to the isolation ward of the local civil hospital.

However, 22 people in the state have so far been cured and discharged.

JHAJJAR NURSE GETS INFECTED

A 33-year-old Bahadurgarh woman has tested positive of the disease in Delhi, though the state health bulletin did not mention her case. She was working as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Delhi. Jhajjar civil surgeon Randeep Punia said the woman had herself contacted them and briefed them about the infection.

“We have declared Dharampura locality, where she lived, in Bahadurgarh area as a containment zone. The nurse had quarantined herself at her home on March 30 and she tested positive at Safadarjung hospital in Delhi on Thursday evening. We have collected the samples of woman’s family members. This case is not being counted in Jhajjar’s tally as the nurse got infected in Delhi while working in a hospital there,” he added.

₹5.18 CR FOR PANCHAYATS’ SANITISATION

As per an official release, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted approval to release an amount of ₹5.18 crore for the sanitisation of 2,588 panchayats across the state. He said the panchayats having annual income of less than ₹2 lakh will benefit from the grant.