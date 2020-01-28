5 persons with China travel history under observation in Hry

chandigarh

At least five persons who had recently been to China are under observation of health teams in Haryana as a precautionary measure taken in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Director general health services Dr SB Kamboj said two persons in Gurugram and one each in Nuh, Faridabad and Panipat districts had recently visited China.

“All of them are at their homes, but under the constant observation of our teams. Even though none of them have showed any symptom such as severe acute respiratory problems, they have a travel history to China, hence the precautionary measure,” Dr Kamboj said.

Meanwhile, the department has also issued advisory for the preventive measures to the people and isolation wards have been set up in all general hospitals across the state.

Health minister Anil Vij said even though no case of coronavirus was detected in the state, as a precautionary measure, directions have been issued to the district hospitals to make separate wards and ensure proper treatment and sufficient supply of medicines.

Vij said the state government was in contact with the international airports in Chandigarh and Delhi so that every person coming from China could be properly examined.