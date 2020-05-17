e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 57-yr-old woman killed in hit-and-run at Chandigarh PGIMER campus

57-yr-old woman killed in hit-and-run at Chandigarh PGIMER campus

During treatment, the mother of two succumbed to multiple head injuries

chandigarh Updated: May 17, 2020 21:28 IST
A 57-year-woman pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car inside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) campus in Sector 12, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Kaushalya. Her husband works at the PGIMER and they resided on the campus.

“She was walking down the road near the gurdwara around 7:45 pm on Saturday when a rashly-driven car hit her,” said a police official. “During treatment, she succumbed to multiple head injuries. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the driver and vehicle.”

Kaushalya is survived by her husband and two children. Her body has been kept in the mortuary and her Covid-19 test results are awaited as per protocol.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

