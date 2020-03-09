e-paper
₹745 cr released for GPF, centrally sponsored schemes

₹745 cr released for GPF, centrally sponsored schemes

Disclosing this here on Monday, an official spokesperson said that funds to the tune of ₹311 crore have been released for making payment of retiral benefits, including final GPF and leave encashment, besides ₹95 crore on account of clearing advances of GPF to the employees till March 6.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:46 IST
The Punjab finance department on Monday released Rs 745 crore on account of general provident fund (GPF), advances of employees and all centrally sponsored schemes up to March 6, 2020.

Disclosing this here on Monday, an official spokesperson said that funds to the tune of Rs 311 crore have been released for making payment of retiral benefits, including final GPF and leave encashment, besides Rs 95 crore on account of clearing advances of GPF to the employees till March 6.

Also, a sum of Rs 275 crore has been released for all centrally sponsored schemes, including AMRUT, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Swachh Bharat Mission (urban), mid-day meal programme, Central Road Fund, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), MNREGA, Border Area Development Programme (BADP), besides NABARD, World Bank and Asian Development Bank-assisted projects cleared till March 6.

Another sum of Rs 64 crore for medical, petroleum oil andlubricant (POL), water/electricity, material supplies, office expenses, machinery equipment and travelling allowance has also been released up to March 6.

