Abrogation of Art 370, Modi govt’s biggest achievement in 100 days: Union Minister

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday, said that the abrogation of Article 370 was the biggest achievement of the Modi government in the first 100 days of BJP-led NDA in the ongoing second tenure. He added that the move will serve as a stepping stone to regain Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Governments came and governments went, but a temporary provision lingered for over 70 years, before prime minister Narendra Modi removed it. It required tremendous will power, determination and conviction,” he said in an address to the media.

“Had Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee been alive, he would have declared ‘go and tell the world that Modi and Amit Shah have abrogated Article 370,” he said.

The union minister said the move carries much meaning for people of Jammu and Kashmir. “More than anyone else, it is the citizen of J&K who actually realised the value of abrogation of Article 370, because of not being able to avail equal opportunity in the nation’s development, which in turn had led to psychological isolation,” he said. He also allayed apprehensions and said the transition from a state into UT will be smooth and effective.

Singh also said the world has accepted PM Modi’s initiatives on Jammu and Kashmir and that terrorism was on its last leg in Kashmir, and that next on NDA’s agenda was to regain PoK.

