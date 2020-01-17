After Kerala, Congress govt in Punjab moves resolution against CAA in assembly

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:38 IST

The ruling Congress in Punjab brought a resolution in the state assembly on Friday demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

State parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra moved the anti-CAA resolution on the second day of the two-day special session of the assembly, urging the Centre to repeal the Act.

The main opposition party in the assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party, supported the resolution, while the Shiromani Akali Dal, a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, opposed it.

Congress minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia sparred, taking personal digs at each other after the minister questioned the Akali stand on CAA.

BJP MLA Arun Narang also opposed the anti-CAA resolution.

INCLUDE MUSLIMS IN CAA: SAD

Speaking for his party, SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said, “We are opposed to this resolution but want Muslims on the list of communities eligible under the CAA.”

Turning to Congress legislators, Dhillon said, “You are seeking a repeal of the CAA so are you opposed to the persecuted Pakistani Sikhs and Christians who have benefited under the Act?”

In an interview to Hindustan Times on Wednesday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that there was no case for reconsidering the CAA. “I am not for a rethink. My party’s view is that the CAA should mention minorities instead of naming religious communities (whose citizenship will be fast-tracked under the law). Nobody in the country should feel that they have been omitted or left out. The Akali Dal has been sticking to its position right from the beginning. In Punjab, there may not be a case of a Pakistani Muslim seeking Indian citizenship due to persecution, but we are for considering that on a case-to-case basis. Even if we put the Muslims on the list of communities eligible under the CAA, it does not make any difference... but (it) will earn you goodwill.”

Sukhbir had termed the state government’s move to bring in a resolution against the CAA in the assembly a PR (public relations) exercise. “We will stick to the position that we took in Parliament that we should include Muslims among the CAA beneficiaries,” he said.

SAD LEADER QUESTIONS CONG ON NPR

On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Dhillon asked Congress members in the House, “Two NPR surveys were conducted during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, so why the opposition now?”

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his colleagues had expressed concern over the implications of the “blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR”.

The Kerala Assembly had recently passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the CAA, becoming the first state in the country to do so.