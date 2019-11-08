All long-route Chandigarh transport buses to have panic buttons, live tracking

chandigarh

The UT transport department has initiated the process of installing panic buttons and automatic vehicle location system (AVLS) along with passenger information system (PIS) in all its 213 buses. The system, already functional in 40 of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses that were bought recently, will now be installed in the remaining 173 buses plying on long routes.

Additional secretary, transport, Uma Shankar Gupta said, “The department has already allotted the work for setting up an integrated transport system (ITS), which will cater to the local CTU buses. It is a World Bank-sponsored project for buses plying only within the tricity. Now, the same live tracking system will be installed in the long-route buses, the tenders for which have been floated.”

MOBILE-BASED SYSTEM

The panic buttons fitted in the vehicle will be used to alert authorities and seek immediate help in case of emergencies and medical needs. “Under the new system, the consumers will get access to live location feed and alert messages on a mobile app central to the implementation of the project,” said Gupta, adding that the system will allow sharing of information on online as well as offline platform. “A common dashboard will be developed and integrated with the existing setup,” said Gupta.

Who manages what

The company installing the AVLS will also operate and maintain the 213 AVLS devices along with the panic button, besides bearing the communication charges.

The integration of new installations with the already working panic button system will also be done by the company. “The company will also run six PIS including two old ones (already installed) at the ISBTs or other desired location,” said Gupta.

The system will entail transfer of data in real-time to a central server, besides establishment of a management information system for intelligent use of the data.

The CTU will provide server for data storage and application running/hosting along with desktop/workstations or other hardware for the command and control centre for the new system.

TENDERS FLOATED