Amarinder Singh undergoes surgery to remove kidney stone

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh underwent a minor surgery on Monday to remove a stone from his kidney and is expected to resume work in a couple of days, doctors treating him said.

Doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh said the surgery was successful and the chief minister is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

They said the stone had been troubling Singh for some time and it was decided to remove it as early as possible. The procedure, lasting about 40 minutes, was conducted on him this morning by a team of doctors.

An official spokesperson said Singh was recovering well and was expected to resume work within a day or two.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 16:50 IST