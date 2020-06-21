Ambala Station staffer, 52, falls on tracks, run over by train

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:12 IST

A 52-year-old mechanical craftsman on duty at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station was accidentally run over by a train while crossing the railway line.

“Devender Kumar, a resident of railway colony, was crossing the tracks at the station near platform number seven when he fell after his shoe got stuck in a nail. He was run over by a train. A postmortem was conducted on Sunday after which his body was handed over to the family. His father has also served in the railways,” said Satvir, government railway police investigating officer.