Ambala Station staffer, 52, falls on tracks, run over by train
Devender Kumar, a resident of Railway Colony, was crossing the tracks at the station near platform number seven when he fell after his shoe got stuck in a nail, railway police officials saidchandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:12 IST
A 52-year-old mechanical craftsman on duty at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station was accidentally run over by a train while crossing the railway line.
“Devender Kumar, a resident of railway colony, was crossing the tracks at the station near platform number seven when he fell after his shoe got stuck in a nail. He was run over by a train. A postmortem was conducted on Sunday after which his body was handed over to the family. His father has also served in the railways,” said Satvir, government railway police investigating officer.