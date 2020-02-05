Amol Palekar’s edgy is play ‘Kusur’ a perfect comeback to stage after 25 years

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 01:02 IST

Everything is not what it seems. Often, despite best of intentions, one commits grave mistakes due to a prejudiced world view. This is what veteran actor Amol Palekar’s play ‘Kusur (The mistake)’ is all about.

Organised by North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, in collaboration with Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi, the play was staged at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday.

An adaptation of Danish film, ‘Den Skyldige’, and directed by septuagenarian Palekar and his wife Sandhya Gokhale, ‘Kusur’ is a social thriller that keeps the audience on the edge throughout.

The veteran actor, who is returning to the stage after 25 years, endears the audience to the character of a retired senior cop, Dandavate, just like the characters he played in films did.

Volunteering at a police control room on a rainy night in Mumbai, Dandavate’s dedication to his job—attending to distress calls and ensuring help reaches the people—is evident right from the beginning.

As the night progresses, he has received several such calls, when comes a frantic call from a woman, who seems too scared to talk over the phone. She pretends to be talking to her son and gives answers in ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Dandavate gauges she has been abducted and is being taken in a car. He makes all attempts to engage with the woman, telling her not to hang up and finds out the car’s colour, its location and other details to trace her.

While Dandavate tries his best to ensure help arrives at the soonest, his colleagues on the ground take it as just another day at work.

When he is finally able to ensure help has reached the woman, is when the audience is hit with a twist in the tale.

Palekar, as Dandavate, while providing an insight into the daily lives of backroom warriors, leaves with a parting message that good intentions alone don’t absolve you of sins.