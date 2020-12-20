e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Anil Vij still in ICU, making steady progress: Hospital authorities

Anil Vij still in ICU, making steady progress: Hospital authorities

Dr AK Dubey, medical superintendent of Medanta, said the blood reports of Vij, 67, are also showing an improving trend

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Anil Vij
Anil Vij(HT File)
         

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is better and making steady progress, the hospital said in a bulletin.

Dr AK Dubey, medical superintendent of Medanta, said though the home minister is still in the ICU on oxygen support, his oxygen requirement has reduced and he has no fever. The blood reports of Vij, 67, are also showing an improving trend, he said. “Overall, the doctors are satisfied with his progress,” an official spokesperson of Haryana government, quoting the medical bulletin, said.

On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had gone to the hospital to meet and enquire about the home minister’s health. The doctors examined Vij on Sunday and Dr Anand Jaiswal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta, also joined the team of doctors on Sunday, Dr Dubey said.

Vij had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5 after which he was admitted to a government hospital at Ambala. However, he was shifted to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and from there he was further referred to Medanta hospital in Gurugram due to infection in his lungs.

top news
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana from Dec 25: Farmers intensify stir
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana from Dec 25: Farmers intensify stir
Now, 5,000 visitors can visit Sabarimala in day; RT-PCR test mandatory
Now, 5,000 visitors can visit Sabarimala in day; RT-PCR test mandatory
Here’s one camera sensor that may make iPhone 13 far better than iPhone 12
Here’s one camera sensor that may make iPhone 13 far better than iPhone 12
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In