Anil Vij still in ICU, making steady progress: Hospital authorities

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:12 IST

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is better and making steady progress, the hospital said in a bulletin.

Dr AK Dubey, medical superintendent of Medanta, said though the home minister is still in the ICU on oxygen support, his oxygen requirement has reduced and he has no fever. The blood reports of Vij, 67, are also showing an improving trend, he said. “Overall, the doctors are satisfied with his progress,” an official spokesperson of Haryana government, quoting the medical bulletin, said.

On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had gone to the hospital to meet and enquire about the home minister’s health. The doctors examined Vij on Sunday and Dr Anand Jaiswal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta, also joined the team of doctors on Sunday, Dr Dubey said.

Vij had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5 after which he was admitted to a government hospital at Ambala. However, he was shifted to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and from there he was further referred to Medanta hospital in Gurugram due to infection in his lungs.