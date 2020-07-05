Antibody tests to be conducted across Haryana: Dushyant

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:02 IST

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that antibody testing has begun in three districts and these tests will also be conducted in the other districts of Haryana.

While inaugurating what the Haryana government claimed to be the state’s first multi-storey sports complex built at a cost of about ₹3 crore in Sirsa, he said it will be his endeavour to construct such sports complexes in other districts of the state as well.

Addressing the members of Sirsa club, Dushyant said the complex will not only provide best facilities to the youth in future, but also inspire them to participate and excel in sports.

He also announced ₹25-lakh grant from his voluntary fund for the Sirsa club.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said the state government was making every effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 and many effective decisions were taken in the interest of people during the lockdown.