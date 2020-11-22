e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Army men rescue 7 as vehicle overturns in J-K

Army men rescue 7 as vehicle overturns in J-K

The vehicle with seven passengers, including three women, slipped and toppled on Mughal Road due to sleet on the road

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir have received heavy snow in the past few days.
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir have received heavy snow in the past few days. (HT Photo)
         

Army personnel on Saturday rescued seven civilians trapped in a vehicle that overturned because of sleet on Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch district.

A Tata Mobile slipped and toppled near the 24 km milestone at 5 pm due to sleet on the road (near Pir Ki Gali). All the passengers were trapped inside, a defence spokesman said.

“After getting the information soldiers from the Army post at Poshana in Rajouri acted swiftly and rushed to the spot. They saved seven passengers, including three women,” he added.

Later the vehicle was recovered and the passengers provided first aid and refreshments on the spot, the spokesperson said.

The passengers thanked the men in uniform and locals for helping the passengers.

tags
top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In