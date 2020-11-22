Army men rescue 7 as vehicle overturns in J-K

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:14 IST

Army personnel on Saturday rescued seven civilians trapped in a vehicle that overturned because of sleet on Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch district.

A Tata Mobile slipped and toppled near the 24 km milestone at 5 pm due to sleet on the road (near Pir Ki Gali). All the passengers were trapped inside, a defence spokesman said.

“After getting the information soldiers from the Army post at Poshana in Rajouri acted swiftly and rushed to the spot. They saved seven passengers, including three women,” he added.

Later the vehicle was recovered and the passengers provided first aid and refreshments on the spot, the spokesperson said.

The passengers thanked the men in uniform and locals for helping the passengers.