e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / As economy unlocks, Shramik trains from Chandigarh see more vacant seats

As economy unlocks, Shramik trains from Chandigarh see more vacant seats

For the special train set to leave on June 5, as many as 6,000 phone calls have already been made but only 800 migrants have booked their tickets so far.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:48 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
So far, the Chandigarh administration has sent 27 trains carrying migrants to their hometowns.
So far, the Chandigarh administration has sent 27 trains carrying migrants to their hometowns.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

With businesses and industries opening up in the city as the first phase of the country’s unlocking process begins, migrant labourers seem more willing to stay back rather than going home on the special Shramik trains.

More than 98,000 people had registered with the Chandigarh administration expressing their wish to go back to their home states. “But now, a considerable number of migrant labourers are not interested in moving out as industrial and commercial units have resumed operations,” said Yashpal Garg, UT’s social welfare secretary who is also the nodal officer for management of migrant movement, particularly on special trains, from the city.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which came into effect from March 24, several businesses in the city were shut, leaving the migrant workers jobless and eager to go home. In the third phase of the lockdown when inter-state movement was allowed, the UT administration asked people get themselves registered to travel home in Shramik trains.

So far, the Chandigarh administration has sent 27 trains on its own and four in coordination with other states.

One day before the scheduled departure of the train, telephone calls are made to registered persons asking them to reach the Holding Centre set up in Sector 26 for medical screening before they are allowed to board the trains. One more train is scheduled to leave on June 5.

“On Tuesday, about 10,000 persons were contacted through telephone calls and SMS for the train leaving for Mau, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Though capacity of the train was 1,600, only 1,300 passengers turned up, with 300 seats going vacant,” added Garg.

A similar trend was seen in other trains that departed from here. The train to Nazibabad, Gonda and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) went with 98 vacant seats. The Shramik special train to Jounpur (Uttar Pradesh) went with 105 vacant seats and in the train to Gaya (Bihar) and Dhanbad (Jharkhand), there were 421 vacant seats.

For the special train set to leave on June 5, as many as 6,000 phone calls have already been made but only 800 migrants have booked their tickets so far. “Even though 800 people have booked their tickets, we are not sure if all of them will turn up. This trend has started only since the fourth phase of the lockdown. Earlier, trains ran to their full seating capacity,” he added.

Dr Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, professor, sociology, Panjab University, said, “People who are assured of stable income are the ones want to stay back now when the businesses are opening up. These include skilled and semi-skilled workers. Unskilled are still leaving.”

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In