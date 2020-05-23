e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / As industries resume, most migrant workers refuse to board home-bound trains from Jalandhar

As industries resume, most migrant workers refuse to board home-bound trains from Jalandhar

Around 2 lakh migrants had registered to return to their home states on the Jalandhar administration’s website, only 50% want to return

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 16:29 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
So far, 80, 000 migrants have left the city in 65 trains. The state government has reportedly spent around Rs 4.37 crore on facilitating their return.
So far, 80, 000 migrants have left the city in 65 trains. The state government has reportedly spent around Rs 4.37 crore on facilitating their return.(Representative Image/Bharat Bhushan/HT )
         

With industrial and construction work resuming in Jalanadhar, most migrant labourers, who had applied to return to their home states, are refusing to board the Shramik Express in favour of staying back and working.

Around 2 lakh migrants had registered on the Jalandhar administration’s website, including 1 lakh people from Uttar Pradesh, 75,000 from Bihar, besides those from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Visakhapatnam, to return home aboard the shramik special trains during the lockdown.

So far, 80, 000 migrants have left the city in 65 trains. The state government has reportedly spent around Rs 4.37 crore on facilitating their return.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “Around 50% migrants no longer want to return home, they want to stay back and work. Thus, we had to suspend a number of trains scheduled for UP.”

“Of the 1 lakh migrants registered to return to UP, 48,000 have left the city. Now, only trains for Bihar are running from Jalandhar. The last train to Jharkhand will departure on Sunday,” he said.

The DC said the Bihar administration had delayed initiation of the train service and so far only 15, 000 migrants had left. The administration expects around 20,000 migrant workers will board the train of the 75,000 who had registered online.

EMPLOYERS OFFER INCENTIVES

Sham, a worker from UP, who is staying at a quarantine facility at the Radha Saomi centre in Jalandhar, said that he and a relative decided not to return home as their former employer had offered them better wages.

“Our families are worried for us, which is why we wanted to leave but our situation may worsen there. We may not get employment and be able to support our families should we return home,” said a worker, Vijay Kumar.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In