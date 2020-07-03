As SFJ begins referendum registration today, vigil up at Golden Temple

chandigarh

Jul 03, 2020

As US-based banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has declared July 4 as the inaugural day for registration of referendum on Khalistan, Punjab Police have stepped up vigil in and around the shrine.

An official of Punjab Police intelligence wing said the Centre has issued directions to the security agencies to keep a close eye on the Golden Temple premises in the wake of the call given by the SFJ headed by lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is among the nine people declared terrorist by the Union government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Wednesday.

Devotees visiting the Golden Temple are being watched closely by the personnel of different wings of the Punjab Police. However, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said, “They (SFJ) are giving calls from foreign countries and they don’t have followers here. So, we are doing routine duty around the shrine complex and no extra arrangements have been made. There are no inputs to put the force on extra alert.”

Even as cops are always there at the shrine complex in civil dress, the DCP said it was the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s duty to keep a vigil and ensure order.