ASI killed in ‘accidental’ fire from service revolver in Rupnagar

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:31 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab police died after his service revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence in Kotla Nihang village near Rupnagar on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Daljit Singh, 50, who was posted at the Chamkaur Sahib police station. As per information, the bullet hit him in the head, killing him on the spot.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. One of his daughters was set to be married next month.

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and handed over the body to his family after post-mortem. The body was cremated in his village.