Auto driver, aide booked for raping woman in Mohali

Accused, who are believed to be in their 20s, are yet to be identified

chandigarh Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Saturday booked an unidentified auto driver and his aide, both believed to be in their 20s, for raping a woman at a secluded place in Mohali on Friday night.

The incident took place when the woman, a home nurse, was heading to work. She said she works with a local company that provides nursing assistance to medically ill persons at their residence.

On Friday around 7pm, she boarded an auto for her client’s house in Chandigarh from her residence in Mohali. The auto driver, who was with an accomplice, took her to a secluded place near YPS Chowk in Mohali and allegedly raped her. She, somehow, managed to get the driver to take her to Phase 8, where she raised the alarm, following which the accused fled. She then approached the Phase 8 police station.

After the victim’s medical examination confirmed rape, a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

ALL-WOMEN SIT TO PROBE CASE

Director general of police (DGP, Punjab) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday constituted an all-women special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case. The SIT is headed by assistant superintendent of police, Mohali City-1, Ashwani Goyal, with sub-inspector Meenu Huda and constable Amanjeet Kaur as its members. ADGP women and child affairs Gurpreet Deo will be personally overseeing the investigation, according to a police spokesperson.

Deo visited the crime scene on Saturday and also met the victim, besides holding detailed discussions with the SIT members. “The victim had provided valuable information to the police. The culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest,” said Deo.

