Badnore inaugurates legacy waste mining project at Dadumajra

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:06 IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore inaugurated the long-awaited mining of legacy waste and land recovery project at Dadumajra here on Friday.

The work of bio-mining is slated to be complete within 18 months from the date of start by M/s SMS Limited, Nagpur. The ₹33 crore project is part of the Chandigarh Smart City project.

Under this project, about around 5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste, which has been lying at the spot for more than 20 years, will be bio-mined and processed through scientific procedures and the entire land of about 25 acre will be reclaimed for future use of scientific waste treatment and disposal of waste.

Addressing the gathering, Badnore said the project will give a big relief to residents from the foul smell and leachate oozing out of the garbage dump, which is been a major cause of the spread of various diseases, flies and dust nuisance.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who was also present on the occasion, said people’s participation is a must for the city to regain its place as the cleanest city in the country. She added that the legacy mining would not only help residents in Dadumajra but also people residing in nearby sectors.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia, UT Advisor Manoj Kumar Parida and other UT and MC officials were also present on the occasion.

MC commissioner and Chandigarh smart city project (CSCL) CEO KK Yadav said that under the waste segregation scheme, a three-material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer stations are being set up at Industrial Area, Phase 1, 3 BRD, and Dadumajra. This is being done to improve the efficiency of garbage collection and to reduce the transportation costs by converting Chandigarh into a bin-free city.

The complete system of collection and disposal including the garbage collection vehicles will be controlled by GPS and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system. He said that a proposal has also been prepared to construct new sanitary landfill for proper disposal of residual waste after material recovery and composting in a scientific manner.