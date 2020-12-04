e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Badnore inaugurates remodelling work at Chandigarh’s Sector-39 waterworks

Badnore inaugurates remodelling work at Chandigarh’s Sector-39 waterworks

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that after the completion of this project, the total water storage capacity at the waterworks will be 109 MG, which is sufficient to meet the city’s peak daily requirement

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday laid the foundation stone for augmentation of water storage capacity at Sector 39 waterworks, virtually from Punjab Raj Bhawan.

While briefing about the project, MC commissioner (MCC) KK Yadav said that at present the available raw water storage capacity at the waterworks is 48 million gallons (MG), and the clear water capacity is 15 MG. This storage capacity is sufficient for the city’s half-day water requirement only. In case any of the four rising mains (pipes) from Kajauli get damaged or an electricity shutdown in Kajauli, it takes approximately one day to get the repairs done and results in a water crisis in the city.

But with the proposal to create additional raw water storage capacity by remodelling/redesigning the existing seven storage tanks, their capacity will be increased, he added.

The MCC said that the height of the raw water tanks will also be increased from 48 MG to 92 MG. He informed that the total cost of the project is Rs 39 crore, of which the Chandigarh administration has provided Rs 28 crore, and Chandigarh Smart City Limited has provided Rs 11 crore. The work will be completed in two years.

Yadav said that after the completion of this project, the total water storage capacity at the waterworks will be 109 MG, which is sufficient to meet the city’s peak daily requirement. He said that the CREST has also proposed to install floating solar panels on the raw water tanks that will have a capacity of 12 megawatts.

The governor said that the MC is providing the citizens of Chandigarh access to safe and clean water three times a day, through the project of enhancing the storage capacity of clear water tanks, provision of pumping machinery, the recycling pump house, and laying of required lines.

