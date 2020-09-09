e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bank peon held for theft at IAS officer’s Manimajra house

Bank peon held for theft at IAS officer’s Manimajra house

Vikram alias Vicky alias Cheppu (25) of Mauli Jagran Complex in Chandigarh was arrested by the operation cell of Chandigarh police within 24 hours after committing the crime

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A bank peon was arrested on Tuesday for theft in an IAS officer’s house in Manimajra.

Vikram alias Vicky alias Cheppu (25) of Mauli Jagran Complex in Chandigarh was arrested by the operation cell of Chandigarh police within 24 hours of committing the crime.

G Vajralingam, member secretary, Finance Commission, said he was at work in his Sector 26 office on Monday when a neighbour called to inform him about suspicious movement in his house at the Modern Housing Complex.

On returning at 5.40 pm, Vajralingam said he found the main door locks of the house broken and the cupboards ransacked.

No estimates were made of the stolen property.

After they were informed about the break-in, police arrested Vikram at a naka close to the railway tracks near the nursery at Mauli Jagran on Tuesday.

During preliminary questioning, Vikram, however, told the police that at about 3 pm he had entered Vajralingam’s house after breaking the locks with a rod and collected most of the valuables in a suitcase. But as neighbours of the IAS officer started gathering at the spot, he left it behind and fled with just a few items.

Vikram, a peon in a bank, already has two cases: A vehicle theft in September 2012 and another house theft in October 2017, registered against him at the Manimajra police station.

He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In