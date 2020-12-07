e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bharat Bandh: Petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants in Punjab to remain shut on Tuesday

Bharat Bandh: Petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants in Punjab to remain shut on Tuesday

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab have both extended their support to the protesting farmers and will keep their services closed on the day of the strike.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Petrol pump services will be available only in cases of emergency.
Petrol pump services will be available only in cases of emergency. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

Petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants, bars and resorts all across Punjab will remain shut on December 8 in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association of Punjab has extended its support to the nationwide strike and its president, Paramjit Singh Doaba, said that pumps would only open in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab released a statement on Monday which said, “Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars will remain closed to show support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.”

Scores of farmers have been out on the roads leading up to the national capital for days in protest against the central government’s farm laws, demanding their withdrawals. Kisan unions have called for a nationwide strike on December 8 after talks with the Centre failed to materialise into anything conclusive.

The protesting farmers have threatened more intense agitation if their demand of complete rollback of the laws are not met.

They have garnered the support of millions across the country and outside, including political parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, INLD, Bahujan Samaj Party and CPI(M).

The farmers’ organisations have called for people to join their cause in large numbers but are against any form of violence or coercion to observe the strike.

In the national capital, the Delhi Police have ramped up security along the borders of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. These border areas are the epicentre of protests which have been going on for 11 days.

tags
top news
PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
Bharat Bandh: Free date change on tickets if AI passenger misses flight
Bharat Bandh: Free date change on tickets if AI passenger misses flight
Biden names Fauci, Murthy to top positions in his health team
Biden names Fauci, Murthy to top positions in his health team
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In