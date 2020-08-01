Bike-borne masked men loot vendors in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:15 IST

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly looted two vendors after leaving them injured during the wee hours on Friday.

In his complaint to the police, Pushaki Lal, 40, a vegetable vendor and resident of Shastri Nagar, Manimjara, stated that on Friday morning at around 4am he was going to the vegetable market that has been temporarily shifted to the Sector 17 bus stand.

Pushaki said that when he reached the dividing road of Sector 8 and 18, two bike-borne persons came from behind and attacked him with sticks. They took away Rs 20,466 cash which he was carrying to purchase vegetables and make some balance payments.

The complainant said that the accused were wearing masks and that he could not note down the registration number of the vehicle. He sustained a fracture in his hand.

A case was registered under Section 394(Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 3 police station. The police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

After about 30 minutes of the first incident, the accused targeted another vegetable vendor and took Rs 12,000 from him.

Parmod, a resident of Bapu Dham, said that he was going to purchase vegetables when he was hit from behind by the motorcycle. The accused took away the money that he was carrying to purchase vegetables. However, so far he has not got a complaint registered with the police.

“At the Sector 26 police station, Pramod had given in writing that nothing had happened,” said inspector Pradeep Kumar.