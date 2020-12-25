Bir Devinder Singh seeks CBI probe into Mohali cyber hub project

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:45 IST

Former Punjab vidhan sabha deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a cyber hub coming up on plot number A-32 in phase 8 of Mohali, alleging grave violations.

The ruling Congress government, however, has refuted the charges.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Bir Devinder, who is also the former Kharar MLA, raised questions over the project coming up on 31 acres of land over there, alleging plot A 32 was allotted by Punjab Infotech to JCT limited in September 1984, but after the unit was declared sick and closed it was sold by the official liquidator.

“The GRG Cyber Hub is coming up on the plot and according to the brochure more than 150 plots are being sold but without demarcation of the green belt in that area which is against RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) norms without amending the sector plan that is otherwise not allowed,” alleged Bir Devinder Singh.

The plot was allotted to JCT as single unit plot in 1984 when the sector was originally carved out. The infrastructure of roads, water supply was developed to cater to the needs of one unit,” he added.

Division of a single plot into multiple plots was not permissible without approval of the amendment of the sector plan by the Cyber Treasury Punjab (CTP). Under new guidelines of the National Green Tribunal a public hearing was a must in the case, he said.

“Under whose directions or patronage is the operation is being carried out so brazenly and audaciously? Why is the chief minister silent over such blatant plunder of state wealth?,”questioned Bir Devinder Singh, asking for a CBI probe.

No undue advantage extended to private party

Reacting to the charges as “unfounded” on Thursday, however, the Punjab government said the process of disposal of property was being carried out transparently by the Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (ARCIL) under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002.

According to an official spokesperson of the industry department, the disposal of the property had been made by ARCIL under the appropriate provisions of the Act through open e-bidding in a fair and transparent manner and dues of Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation had also been protected. No undue favours were granted to GRG Developers and Promoters LLP, that is the auction purchaser.

It was to be noted that ARCIL had conducted open auction three times and had been successful the fourth time.

Auctioned to highest bidder

The government said that an open e-auction had again been conducted by ARCIL during February 2020 at the reserve price of Rs. 90.50 crore and the plot had been sold at the highest bid amount of Rs. 90.56 crore to GRG Developers and Promoters LLP.

The statement issued by government said that GRG Developers & Promoters had already paid 50% sale value of the plot with ARCIL and had entered into agreement with PSIEC for making payment of 50% unearned increase of Rs. 45. 28 crore plus enhanced land cost and applicable transfer fee as per guidelines within a stipulated time period with applicable interests.