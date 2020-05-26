e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / BJP leader held, 7 booked for attacking house of woman in Bathinda

BJP leader held, 7 booked for attacking house of woman in Bathinda

The woman alleged that her parents were against the alliance so they and the BJP leader, who instigated her parents, attacked her in-laws’ house

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

Police have arrested a BJP leader and booked seven family members of a woman on Tuesday for allegedly attacking her husband’s house.

The complainant had recently tied the nuptial knot with a Muslim man, who had converted to Hinduism to marry her, said Canal Colony SHO, SI Sunil Kumar.

On complaint of the 21-year-old woman, a case has been registered against former Vishva Hindu Parisdhad leader and BJP state secretary Sukhpal Singh Sran, victim’s father, mother, grandfather and four other relatives under Section 452, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at Canal Colony police station.

The woman alleged that her parents were against the alliance so they and the BJP leader, who instigated her parents, attacked her in-laws’ house and pelted stones.

Workers of the right wing organisations have termed the incident ‘Love Jihad’ and claimed that it was an attempt to convert the woman to Islam. Angered over the arrest of BJP leader, they burnt an effigy of Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh at Sadbhawna Chowk on Tuesday.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In