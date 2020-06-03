e-paper
Borders with Delhi to be opened after discussion with Delhi Govt: Haryana CM

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed citing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:39 IST
Asian News International|Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the decision regarding opening of borders with the national capital will be taken after discussing the matter with the Delhi government.

“MHA guidelines were followed while taking decisions but the Delhi government decided not to allow any movement. Now any decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the Delhi government as borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments,” said Haryana CMO quoting Khattar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a State or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed.

